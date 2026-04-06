Pump It Up: Where Kentucky goes after surprising SEC home series loss

Kentucky has now posted three consecutive 2-2 weeks since sweeping Alabama to start SEC play. Nick Mingione‘s squad has finished every series but one with a 1-2 mark. After a pair of competitive losses on the road, UK did not play clean baseball against Missouri. That led to some of the worst performances of the season for the Bat Cats.

Despite getting solid starting solid pitching and a good stretch from the bullpen, UK failed to claim a very winnable series at home. This team has hit some adversity. Now the Bat Cats need to respond.

Bases Loaded: What’s next for Kentucky after third consecutive SEC series loss

Derek Terry and myself are jumping back into KSR’s virtual podcast studios to discuss what went wrong at Kentucky Proud Park over the weekend and how this program climbs out of this current rut. The schedule is not getting easier but this team has some winnable opportunities left on the 2026 slate.

Pump It Up: Episode 9

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.