Pump It Up: Kentucky continues final push for NCAA Tournament bid

Kentucky returned home this weekend for a three-game homestand. The Bat Cats were riding a long SEC series losing streak and needed to flip the script after a 9-13 run over the last 22 games. Nick Mingione‘s squad did just that.

The Bat Cats find themselves on the right side of the NCAA Tournament bubble after taking a home series over ranked Tennessee, but the the work is not done yet. The final SEC road trip of the season arrives this weekend before a critical home series next weekend before the postseason beings.

Crunch time has arrived for this baseball program. Bat Cats Central‘s Derek Terry and myself are jumping back into the KSR virtual podcast studios to discuss the latest with Kentucky baseball. Braxton Van Cleave is emerging, Tyler Bell is delivering, and Ben Cleaver has a chance to change the outlook of this season.

A huge push to the postseason starts now. Smash that play button.

Pump It Up: Episode 13

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.