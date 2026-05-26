Pump It Up: How Kentucky can win the Morgantown Regional

Kentucky’s long wait until Selection Monday came to an end on the right side of the bubble in dramatic fashion. Nick Mingione’s squad is back in the field of 64. Now the Bat Cats will attempt to make some noise.

Kentucky is making the short drive to Morgantown to be in the same pod as No. 16 seed West Virginia, Wake Forest, and Binghamton. How does UK matchup with the rest of the region? It’s time to take a deep dive.

Derek Terry and myself are jumping into KSR’s virtual podcast studios to talk some baseball. What will be the biggest challenge? How does Kentucky win the regional? When is the best time to pitch Jaxon Jelkin? What’s the best path?

We’re unpacking it all on Pump It Up.

Pump It Up: Episode 16

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

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KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball offseason for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

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