Pump It Up: Kentucky baseball offseason review ahead of MLB Draft

MLB Draft week has arrived. Ahead of the All-Star game festivities in Philadelphia, a 20-round marathon at the Pennsylvania Convention Center will take place this weekend. That will officially help college baseball move to the 2027 campaign. A big weekend for the Kentucky baseball program is on deck.

Tyler Bell could become the highest draft pick in program history. Meanwhile, some decisions about what to do for next year must be made quickly by Jaxon Jelkin, Ethan Hindle, junior college transfer Jimmy Anderson, high school signee Grayson Willoughby, quarterback/pitcher Matt Ponatoski, and others after the draft.

To kickoff this weekend’s festivities, Pump It Up is returning to KSR’s YouTube channel and the Big Blue Nation’s favorite podcast feeds. Bat Cats Central‘s Derek Terry will join yours truly to recap Kentucky’s transfer portal haul and what is on the line this weekend at the draft. How this all develops will determine UK’s ceiling and floor on the diamond next spring.

It’s time to talk some baseball. Smash that play button.

Pump It Up: Episode 18

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