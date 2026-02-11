Pump It Up: What to expect from Kentucky baseball in 2026

The return of college baseball starts this week. “Pump It Up” is here to break everything down.

Bat Cat Central’s Derek Terry and myself are jumping back into KSR’s virtual studios on Tuesday night to talk Kentucky baseball. Ahead of the first series of the year against UNC Greensboro this weekend, the newest KSR podcast is going to take one final big picture look at the team. It’s officially prediction time. Can the Cats make another trip to Omaha?

It’s time to pump it up.

Season preview

Hot takes, wild cards, most important players, most important series, and much more

Official season predictions

What happens on Selection Monday

A quick look at UNC Greensboro

Pump It Up: Episode 2

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.