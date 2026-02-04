Pump It Up: The Pilot

February means a lot of things. It’s officially Super Bowl week but it is also the unofficial start of Kentucky baseball season. KSR is ready to get our coverage started as Nick Mingione’s 10th team gets ready to take the diamond at Kentucky Proud Park. It’s time to Pump It Up.

In our first episode, Bat Cat Central’s Derek Terry and myself when unpack everything we learned at Kentucky baseball media day after Mingione delivered his state of the program address. The program will then shift into a big picture look at this 2026 team by taking a closer look at this offseason’s roster build, and just what you can expect from the show this season.

The show will begin at 7:15 p.m. ET/6:15 p.m. CT. First pitch is almost here.

Pump It Up: Episode 1

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

