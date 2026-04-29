Pump It Up: Bubble Watch Time in the Bluegrass

The college baseball season has reached the final three-week stretch of the season. Postseason play is right around the corner. Will Kentucky participate in the NCAA Tournament for the fourth season in a row? That is a big TBD right now.

For the first time all season, the Bat Cats appeared on the outside looking in this week in the latest bracket projections. Nick Mingione’s squad has some resume work to do to close out the year with only 10 games left on the schedule. Perhaps the biggest series of the season will be played this weekend.

Before Tennessee rolls into Kentucky Proud Park, Derek Terry and myself are jumping into KSR’s virtual podcast studios to discuss the team’s slide, what needs to be done to secure an at-large bid, and just how big this series is this weekend.

Let’s talk some baseball.

Pump It Up: Episode 12

Pump It Up is presented by Friends of Coal

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.