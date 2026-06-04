Pump It Up: Kentucky baseball enters offseason mode
Another Kentucky baseball season came to an end on Monday night after a long stay in Morgantown. The Bat Cats had multiple winnable opportunities arise in the ninth inning to advance to a super regional but could not close the door against West Virginia. That has unofficially started another offseason in Lexington.
There have been multiple staff hires and some surprising transfer portal departures since the 6-5 extra innings loss to the Mountaineers on Monday night. What could be next? Another episode of “Pump It Up” returns to set the stage for a big offseason.
- 1Trending
MOMCILOVIC IS A CAT
LETS GOOOOOOO
- 2New
Malachi Moreno
told Pope he's coming back while watching Messi
- 3Hot
Momcilovic's film
Zoom Action breaks it down
- 4New
All-Access: Spring Football
A behind-the-scenes look.
- 5
National Media reaction
to Momcilovic to UK
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- Takeaways from Morgantown
- What could Kentucky have done different in the late innings?
- Final thoughts on the 2026 season
- What must happen this offseason for the 2027 team to take a step forward
- Much more
Smash that play button. The show gets started at 7 p.m. ET.
Pump It Up: Episode 17
More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
Want more coverage of the Cats? Join KSR+
KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball offseason for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.
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