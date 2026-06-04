Pump It Up: Kentucky baseball enters offseason mode

Another Kentucky baseball season came to an end on Monday night after a long stay in Morgantown. The Bat Cats had multiple winnable opportunities arise in the ninth inning to advance to a super regional but could not close the door against West Virginia. That has unofficially started another offseason in Lexington.

There have been multiple staff hires and some surprising transfer portal departures since the 6-5 extra innings loss to the Mountaineers on Monday night. What could be next? Another episode of “Pump It Up” returns to set the stage for a big offseason.

Takeaways from Morgantown

What could Kentucky have done different in the late innings?

Final thoughts on the 2026 season

What must happen this offseason for the 2027 team to take a step forward

Much more

Smash that play button. The show gets started at 7 p.m. ET.

Pump It Up: Episode 17

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KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. In the middle of a pressure-packed Kentucky basketball offseason for Mark Pope, now is the perfect time to join our online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in BBN.

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