Pump It Up: Kentucky moves forward without Tyler Bell

Kentucky got out the brooms in the opening weekend before a surprising loss in the home opener. The Bat Cats are 3-1 heading into the second weekend series of the season. Oh, there was also a fairly big injury in the first game.

Bat Cat Central’s Derek Terry and myself are jumping back into KSR’s virtual podcast studios to discuss how the Tyler Bell injury impacts the Bat Cats both in the short term and long term before taking a look back the games against UNC Greensboro and Morehead State before turning the page to Evansville.

Let’s talk some baseball.

A deep dive look at how Kentucky deals with the Tyler Bell injury

Surprises and developments from the first four games

Much, much more

Pump It Up: Episode 3

