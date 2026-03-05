Pump It Up: How Kentucky keeps rolling with Jeff Drummond

The Kentucky baseball team has reeled off six consecutive victories. This squad is fresh off consecutive sweeps over St. John’s and Eastern Kentucky. Despite missing multiple starters in the lineup, UK hasn’t missed a beat. The strong defense and pitching has gone a long way.

In this week’s episode of “Pump It Up”, special guest Jeff Drummond joins yours truly in KSR’s virtual podcast studio to discuss the winning streak, what’s going on with Tyler Bell, and how this pitching staff continues to impress. A loaded episode has arrived just one week ahead of SEC play beginning.

Things are starting to get serious on the baseball beat. Let’s talk about it.

Pump It Up: Episode 5

