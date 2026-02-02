Pump It Up: KSR's new Kentucky Baseball podcast

Another college baseball season is right around the corner. Expectations are high for Nick Mingione and his Kentucky program. The Bat Cats are attempting to make a fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament appearance and could be considered a dark horse to make it back to the College World Series. KSR is back once again to cover the entire journey every step of the way. The brand is adding a new wrinkle this season.

A new weekly show has joined KSR’s active podcast catalogue. “Pump It Up” is officially your new home for Kentucky baseball coverage. Bat Cats Central‘s Derek Terry and myself can be found on YouTube and your favorite podcast app once per week as we discuss everything you need to know about Kentucky baseball.

“Pump It Up” will take a closer look at the Kentucky baseball program by covering UK, opponents, discussing strategy, analyzing roster-building, lineup usage, pitching rotation, bullpen decisions, what is going on in the SEC, NCAA tournament resume analysis, and much more. Terry will bring his vast knowledge of the program to the KSR audience and share the real inside story of Kentucky baseball thanks to his deep connections and sources. Yours truly will serve as the host of the show as we attempt to bring a detail-oriented and fresh look at Kentucky baseball to the Big Blue Nation via the podcast medium.

Expect plenty of in-depth baseball discussion throughout the season along with the traditional KSR humor and insight (known as “the most ridiculous manner possible” by some) as we cover everything going on at Kentucky Proud Park. There will be regional and national guests along with other surprises.

Expectations are high for Kentucky baseball in 2026. You can find our traditional coverage both here at KSR and on our game threads at KSBoard. “Pump It Up” is joining the party to cover an ascending SEC program primed to make some noise this spring.

The first episode will go live this week after UK’s media day on Tuesday. It’s time to pump it up.

