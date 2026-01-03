Kentucky is in mix for Kansas State safety transfer Qua Moss
This is called head on a swivel season for a reason. Kentucky is hitting the transfer portal hard to build the 2026 roster. Another defensive target emerged on Saturday.
The Cats have entered the chat for Kansas State transfer Qua Moss. Tennessee is getting the first visit but Kentucky and Florida State are also expected to receive visits, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.
The former junior college transfer played at Division II West Georgia in 2024. During that season, he was a teammate of current Kentucky defensive line transfer target Kourtney Kelly. The LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County product recorded 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four pass breakups for the Wolves in 2024. That led to an opportunity at Kansas State. Qua Moss finished his only FBS season with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble in 513 defensive snaps. Moss was mostly a box safety that the Wildcats played close to the line of scrimmage.
Top 10
- 1Live
UK at Alabama
Live Updates
- 2Live
Transfer Portal Updates
Everything happening on day 2.
- 3Trending
Sam Leavitt
was on UK's campus Friday night
- 4Hot
DeAndre Moore Jr.
Stein Hosts Texas Stud
- 5New
Sam Leavitt Bio Blast
Learn about UK's top QB target
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
The multi-time transfer will be looking for his fourth college football home in four seasons after a coaching change in Manhattan. Kentucky currently has just five scholarship safeties on the roster and is in the market for some plug-and-play additions. Qua Moss could become that.
Kentucky Transfer Portal Targets Visiting This Weekend
Jan. 2
Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195
DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11.5, 190
CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 225
Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240
Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187
Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210
Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280
Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 310
Delvin Morris, Center, Akron, 6-3, 280
Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico, 6-1, 230
Jan. 3
Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310
Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185
Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280
Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-5, 240
Jan. 4-5
Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170
Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270
Take advantage of our KSR+ TRANSFER PORTAL SALE to get bonus coverage of the Cats, including the latest Transfer Portal intel, game threads, in-depth scouting reports, and a year of access to The Athletic. Annual subscriptions are 50% off for a limited time.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard