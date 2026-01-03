Kentucky is in mix for Kansas State safety transfer Qua Moss

This is called head on a swivel season for a reason. Kentucky is hitting the transfer portal hard to build the 2026 roster. Another defensive target emerged on Saturday.

The Cats have entered the chat for Kansas State transfer Qua Moss. Tennessee is getting the first visit but Kentucky and Florida State are also expected to receive visits, according to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

The former junior college transfer played at Division II West Georgia in 2024. During that season, he was a teammate of current Kentucky defensive line transfer target Kourtney Kelly. The LaGrange (Ga.) Troup County product recorded 56 tackles, 9.5 tackles for loss, five sacks, and four pass breakups for the Wolves in 2024. That led to an opportunity at Kansas State. Qua Moss finished his only FBS season with 41 tackles, five tackles for loss, two interceptions, one sack, and one forced fumble in 513 defensive snaps. Moss was mostly a box safety that the Wildcats played close to the line of scrimmage.

The multi-time transfer will be looking for his fourth college football home in four seasons after a coaching change in Manhattan. Kentucky currently has just five scholarship safeties on the roster and is in the market for some plug-and-play additions. Qua Moss could become that.

Kentucky Transfer Portal Targets Visiting This Weekend

Jan. 2

Sam Leavitt, Quarterback, Arizona State, 6-2, 195

DeAndre Moore, Wide Receiver, Texas, 5-11.5, 190

CJ Baxter, Running Back, Texas, 6-1, 225

Tavion Wallace, Linebacker, Arkansas, 6-1, 240

Marquis Johnson, Wide Receiver, Missouri, 5-11, 187

Robert Woodyard, Linebacker, Auburn, 6-1, 210

Coleton Price, Interior Offensive Lineman, Baylor, 6-3, 280

Cason Henry, Offensive Tackle, South Carolina, 6-6, 310

Delvin Morris, Center, Akron, 6-3, 280

Grayson Curtis, Long Snapper, New Mexico, 6-1, 230

Jan. 3

Tyree Adams, Offensive Tackle, LSU, 6-7, 310

Hasaan Sykes, Cornerback, Western Carolina, 6-0, 185

Ahmad Breaux, Defensive Lineman, LSU, 6-3, 280

Antonio O’Berry, EDGE, Gardner-Webb, 6-5, 240

Jan. 4-5

Anthony Hawkins, Safety, Villanova, 6-3, 170

Markus Strong, Defensive Lineman, Oklahoma, 6-5, 270

