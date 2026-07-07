Quade Green joins La Familia for The Basketball Tournament

Quade Green, the Cat City king who rocked on-court sunglasses with the best of them and once started over a two-time NBA MVP and world champion, is returning home to his Old Kentucky Home.

The former Wildcat guard, who played two seasons in Lexington from 2017-19 with 43 career games played in the blue and white, has signed with La Familia for The Basketball Tournament. Green joins a roster that also includes Willie Cauley-Stein, Andrew Harrison, Reid Travis and Kahlil Whitney, among others.

Kerr Kriisa was also set to play before his weekend arrest by the FBI, leading to La Familia’s formal announcement that he will no longer participate.

Green started in 13 games of 34 games as a freshman, averaging 9.3 points, 2.7 assists and 1.8 rebounds per game. His biggest moment came in the form of a game-winning overtime basket vs. Vanderbilt, one of his 17 double-figure scoring performances in 2017-18. A former five-star and McDonald’s All-American out of Philadelphia, he’s best known for his role in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s explosion to superstardom, starting the season ahead of him in the backcourt pecking order and ending with his under-the-radar four-star teammate emerging as a surefire lottery pick.

After returning for his sophomore season alongside the likes of Ashton Hagans, Tyler Herro, Immanuel Quickley and Keldon Johnson, he ultimately decided to transfer in December after appearing in nine games.

He’d finish his career at Washington where he became a very good player in the Pac-12, averaging 11.6 PPG and 5.3 APG as a redshirt sophomore and 15.4 points and 3.6 assists as a redshirt junior before calling it a career. The five-year pro went on to play in the G League, Venezuela, Scotland, Kosovo, Mexico and China.

Now, like Kahlil Whitney a year ago, Green is turning a midseason breakup into a make-up with Big Blue Nation a half-decade later, thanks to La Familia and The Basketball Tournament. He’ll make his return as a Wildcat alum in Lexington at Memorial Coliseum vs. The Ville on Saturday, July 18 at 12 p.m. ET, live on FOX. Game two of the best-of-three series will be played at Freedom Hall in Louisville on Monday, July 20 at 7 p.m. ET on FS1. Game three, if necessary, will be played in Lexington on Wednesday, July 22 at 6 p.m. ET on FS1.

Let’s run it back — but only if Quade rocks the sunglasses again.