Kenny Minchey has quickly become a Glue Guy for Kentucky

Big Blue Nation still has a lot to learn about Kenny Minchey. Will Stein has spent plenty of time around the quarterback during winter workouts and believes Minchey will be a “glue guy” for the Wildcats.

In the sports world, various terms are coined that are loaded with connotations. A “sneaky athlete” is almost exclusively used to describe a white guy. Referring to a quarterback as a “game manager” is considered an insult. The “glue guy” is a term of endearment, although it’s typically referred to a role player who is a jack-of-all-trades, but maybe a master of none.

A quarterback is defined by his ability to sling the rock and fit passes into tight windows. A good quarterback can be elevated to great by performing under pressure. When the going gets tough, a team turns to its signal-caller for guidance. That requires leadership.

Whenever Stein is asked about Minchey, the first thing the new Kentucky head coach brings up is not his quarterback’s physical tools, but his intangibles.

“He went to Notre Dame, so we all know he’s not very smart,” Stein joked with the KSR crew on Monday morning. “He’s extremely intelligent, right? Extremely intelligent. Can fit in any room. Just talking about him as a person: old, young, white, black, rich, poor, it doesn’t matter. You put Kenny Minchey in the room, and he’s a glue guy. So when I have glue guys as my quarterback, to me, that makes the locker room better, makes the locker room more connected. So I’m really excited about him, just as a person.”

Stein will lean on his quarterback to carry a heavy load, and the head coach believes Minchey has what it takes to lead the Wildcats. Minchey may lack experience, but he has the tools to succeed in the Southeastern Conference.

“When you watch the throws, there’s pro throws all over the tape. There’s anticipation, there’s timing, there’s touch, there’s velocity, there’s pocket mobility,” said Stein.

“He can throw the deep ball, he can throw it intermediate and short. That’s what I’m excited about. It’s been pretty impressive to see him take this offense that we’ve built up to this point, and it was almost like he’s been in it for four years. So that gives me great excitement for his ability to transition and really show his ability to play football at a high level here.”

Kentucky has not yet started spring practice, but Will Stein believes he has the right guy commanding the offense who can bring this freshly-assembled team together.

Listen to Will Stein’s entire conversation with Matt Jones on the KSR Podcast.