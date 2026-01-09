Kentucky transfer Quay'Sheed Scott is headed to South Carolina

Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Will Stein‘s first staff is working long hours right now to build a roster in college football free agency. Meanwhile, players that have left the Kentucky program are looking for new college football homes. A defensive starter is staying in the SEC.

Quay’Sheed Scott is going home. The defensive back will play for South Carolina and Shane Beamer in 2026.

Quay’Sheed Scott was a three-star recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting cycle who initially picked Kentucky over a handful of Group of Six programs after a strong camp performance in June. South Carolina tried to flip the defensive back late in the recruiting process. Kentucky ultimately ended up winning out and secured a signature.

After playing 51 snaps as a true freshman, Quay’Sheed Scott became Kentucky’s starting nickel in 2025. The defensive back finished the season with 39 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception in 488 snaps. It was a nice debut season as a starter.

Now the former Kentucky defensive back will look to become a starter at another SEC program.

Kentucky transfer tracker

So far, we know of 19 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.