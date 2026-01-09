Kentucky transfer Quay'Sheed Scott is headed to South Carolina
Transfer portal movement is a two-way street. Will Stein‘s first staff is working long hours right now to build a roster in college football free agency. Meanwhile, players that have left the Kentucky program are looking for new college football homes. A defensive starter is staying in the SEC.
Quay’Sheed Scott is going home. The defensive back will play for South Carolina and Shane Beamer in 2026.
Quay’Sheed Scott was a three-star recruit in the 2024 high school recruiting cycle who initially picked Kentucky over a handful of Group of Six programs after a strong camp performance in June. South Carolina tried to flip the defensive back late in the recruiting process. Kentucky ultimately ended up winning out and secured a signature.
After playing 51 snaps as a true freshman, Quay’Sheed Scott became Kentucky’s starting nickel in 2025. The defensive back finished the season with 39 tackles, four pass breakups, and one interception in 488 snaps. It was a nice debut season as a starter.
Now the former Kentucky defensive back will look to become a starter at another SEC program.
Kentucky transfer tracker
So far, we know of 19 Kentucky football players who will be looking for a new place to play college football this offseason. The portal window officially closes Jan. 16.
- LB Landyn Watson (Committed to Kansas on Jan. 4)
- EDGE Steven Soles Jr. (Committed to Arkansas on Jan. 7)
- QB Stone Saunders (Committed to San Diego State on Jan. 6)
- WR David Washington Jr.
- WR Preston Bowman (Committed to Ohio on Jan. 7))
- DT Austin Ramsey (Committed to Kansas State on Jan. 6)
- WR Troy Stellato
- EDGE Javeon Campbell
- CB DJ Waller Jr. (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 3)
- EDGE Jacob Smith (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- DL Jerod Smith II (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 6)
- QB Cutter Boley (Committed to Arizona State on Jan. 3)
- WR Montavin Quisenberry (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 8)
- RB Dante Dowdell
- S Cam Dooley (Committed to Florida on Jan. 7)
- DB Quay’Sheed Scott (Committed to South Carolina on Jan. 8)
- RB Jamarion Wilcox
- WR Cameron Miller
- WR Hardley Gilmore (Committed to Louisville on Jan. 8)
