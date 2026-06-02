Quinton Bohanna will reunite with Josh Hines-Allen, Chris Rodriguez in Jacksonville

The Jacksonville Jaguars have added another Kentucky Wildcat to the roster. Today, the club announced they’ve signed Quinton Bohanna, who will reunite with former teammates Josh Hines-Allen and Chris Rodriguez in Duval.

Bohanna is embarking on his sixth season in the pros. He was selected by the Dallas Cowboys in the sixth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, and spent two seasons with the squad before stints with the Tennessee Titans (2023), Seattle Seahawks (2024-25), and Green Bay Packers (2025). Over five seasons, Bohanna has appeared in 40 games with 13 starts, totaling 44 tackles, three tackles for loss, and one quarterback hit.

At Kentucky, Bohanna was a defensive stalwart, appearing in 45 games and starting 33 at nose guard from 2017-20. The 6’4″ 350 lbs. Memphis, TN native finished his Kentucky career with 59 tackles, nine tackles for loss, two sacks, four pass breakups, three quarterback hurries, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. During his senior season, he was voted team captain and earned second-team All-SEC honors.

In Jacksonville, Bohanna will have the opportunity to bounce back after a disappointing 2025 season. He started the year with the Seahawks, but was released in early December. The Packers claimed him off the waiver wire, and he appeared in one game, totaling two tackles. Now, he can fight for a spot on the Jaguars’ defensive line.

After playing alongside Bohanna at Kentucky, I’m sure Hines-Allen and Rodriguez will put in a good word for him in Jacksonville. Hines-Allen has been with the Jaguars since they drafted him in 2019, receiving Pro Bowl selections in 2019 and 2023, while Rodriguez is new to the club, joining in March after three seasons with the Washington Commanders. Of course, Liam Coen, who was Kentucky’s offensive coordinator in 2021 and 2023, is entering his second season as Jacksonville’s coach. Lots of Kentucky connections on that roster.

Congrats, Quinton.

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