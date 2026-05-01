Rajon Rondo explains why he's ready to become an NBA head coach

Once upon a time, Kentucky made a push to add Rajon Rondo to its coaching staff under John Calipari, potentially as a student assistant with Tyler Ulis. Remember those days? The best he could do at the time, though, was hang around the program as a ‘listening ear’ while taking classes at his old school, not ready to officially retire as a 16-year pro and four-time NBA All-Star.

“I can’t wait to see them, can’t wait to get my hands on them,” Rondo told KSR going into the 2023-24 season. “I’m going to try to give them input however I can. Coach Cal actually called me right before I got here, I told him I’m just happy to be around and be a listening ear for these young guys.”

He would eventually graduate from the University of Kentucky in May 2025 while juggling official coaching duties in the NBA, taking a support staff role with the Milwaukee Bucks, where he has been for two seasons. So close, yet so far with the Wildcats.

Now, though, Rondo believes he’s ready to take the next step in his career — and he’s got support around him in his push to become a head coach. In fact, he’s already interviewed for the job with the New Orleans Pelicans, and The Athletic reports he ‘remains in consideration for the position,’ while adding that the franchise has been ‘aggressive in that pursuit.’

In an exclusive interview with the media outlet back in March, Rondo said now is the time to make the jump to the big leagues as the leader of a franchise.

“I know I can do it now,” the former Wildcat said. “I have the discipline, preparation and, obviously, it’s about having the right people around you. I feel like I know who I am, and I know the people I can trust in this business for the most part. I’ve had a lot of great mentors, a lot of people rooting for me. I definitely think I’ll be ready to go.”

Fast forward to late April going into May, and that dream could become a reality, depending on how New Orleans decides to move forward. And if it’s not with the Pelicans, he’s ready to answer the phone for any franchise that calls about their head coaching position.

It’s something that’s in his DNA and what he wants to seriously pursue — he was on the bench with Kentucky’s TBT team, La Familia, just a few summers back, and coaches his son, Pierre Rondo, at the AAU level, beyond his ongoing time with the Bucks. He feels he has the mind, patience and dedication for it, embracing the challenges that come with leading a team.

“That’s what coaching is to me,” he continued. “That’s the definition of coaching, being able to articulate and explain things and obviously get the players to go out and execute. That’s the challenge we face as coaches every day, and I don’t mind the challenge.

“If they’re not getting it, obviously, I gotta make some adjustments. But other than that, it’s a fun thing to do, and I always love teaching the game.”

It’s not just Rondo ambitiously calling his shot — his former NBA coach, Doc Rivers, believes now is the time, too. They won a world championship together with the Boston Celtics in 2008, and all these years later, Rivers wants his former star guard to get an opportunity.

“I think he’s ready,” Rivers said. “If I was running a team, I would consider him, for sure.”

Do the right thing, New Orleans. Make the move.