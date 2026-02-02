Rajon Rondo set to play in professional flag football league

Is Rajon Rondo preparing for an Olympic run?

If so, it won’t be on the hardwood. The former Kentucky point guard has joined a professional flag football league called iFlag. Rondo, who was a four-time NBA All-Star after his two-year college career with the Wildcats, posted the news to his Instagram account on Monday afternoon.

iFlag, formerly known as USA Flag, is now known as the largest flag football brand in the world, with dozens of regional-based leagues spread across the country. It’s not clear right now which team Rondo, who turns 40 later this month, will play for (there is no team in Kentucky), but there are plenty of adult divisions out there. He’s apparently a pretty good flag football quarterback, too.

For those unfamiliar like me, iFlag has been at the forefront of successfully pushing the sport for Olympic inclusion. The 2028 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles will feature flag football (one event for men, one event for women) for the first time in history. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was even named the flag football ambassador for the 2028 Summer Olympics. Current NFL players will be allowed to participate if they choose to do so.

It’s possible that Rondo is just looking for a new way to show off his athleticism and does not intend on trying to make the actual Olympic team, but we can dream here at KSR. It sure would make the flag football portion of the Olympics more entertaining for the Big Blue Nation if a former ‘Cat is involved. As some of you might already know, Rondo was originally drawn to football as a youngster (Hikes Point Lobos, anyone?) before turning his full focus onto basketball — a wise decision considering how his career played out.

We already have visions of Rondo with a flag football gold medal swinging around his neck…