Ramon Harris called today's show to catch up with BBN (and look for UK vs. Florida tickets)

Anything can happen at a KSR remote: Ryan Lemond pep talks, dogs scaring Matt Jones, Drew Franklin chugging milk, spontaneous CATS chants. Even with our level of randomness, I think what happened during the second hour of today’s show takes the cake.

Former Kentucky Basketball player Ramon Harris called in, even slipping by today’s producer, Rick Rightor, who simply introduced him as “Ramon.”

“What’s going on, fellas? How y’all doing?” Harris said. “As a former Wildcat, I just wanted to say I love y’all’s show, man.”

That’s all it took for the gang to figure out it was Ramon Harris, who played for Kentucky from 2006 to 2010, a span that included three different coaches: Tubby Smith, Billy Gillespie, and John Calipari. Harris lives in Tampa, Florida, and said he’s been trying to get in touch with KSR for a few years. With Kentucky playing Florida in Gainesville on Saturday, he decided to give it one more shot.

“So, are y’all going to the game tomorrow?” Harris asked. “I’m still trying to find tickets.”

“Ramon Harris, did you just call this show asking for tickets?” Matt asked. “Is that what you did, Ramon Harris?

“I think you figured me out,” Harris quipped.

Sadly, KSR did not have tickets to give Harris for the sold-out game in Gainesville (hopefully, someone listening does and reaches out to him). Regardless, Razor Ramon stayed on the line and told some stories about his time at Kentucky, including how a kid from Anchorage, Alaska, ended up in the Bluegrass. Turns out we have Tubby Smith’s son, G.G., to thank.

G.G was an assistant on Tennessee Tech’s staff and recruiting at an AAU event that Harris was playing in. Kentucky had offered a player whose team was playing on the court next to Harris. It didn’t take long for Harris to steal the spotlight, and G.G. to tell his dad about it.

“I got a rebound, pushed it full court, dunked it. I got another rebound, pushed it full court, and dunked it twice in a row. So at that time, my court gained a lot of attention. I didn’t know that Tubby’s son was there with another school. He called Tubby and said, ‘Hey, I got a guy I think you would like.'”

The next week, Harris and his team were playing in Orlando. Unbeknownst to Harris, Tubby was there to see him.

“I didn’t know it was Tubby Smith. He walked in, nothing UK on. He looked like somebody’s grandfather, to be honest. So, I see him staring at me, and I’m like, who is this guy staring at me?”

Harris’ team lost. He was in such a bad mood that he ignored his mom’s phone calls afterward.

“My mom called me. She’s blowing my phone up. I’m not answering the phone. She texts me and says, ‘Ramon, answer my call now.’ She calls me back. I answer the phone, and she goes, ‘Ramon, Kentucky was at the game. They want to offer you a scholarship.’”

And just like that, Ramon Harris became Razor Ramon Harris, the Alaskan Assassin. He played four years at Kentucky, just one of three Wildcats to play for Tubby, Gillespie, and Calipari, along with Perry Stevenson and Mark Krebs. Harris didn’t find out that Calipari wanted to keep him until after summer school before his senior year, a tense moment.

“I had an idea [Calipari was going to keep me on the team], but he called me and scared the mess out of me because they were like, ‘Ramon, can you come to the office?’ I said, ‘Aw, shoot.’ And [Cal] sat me down, and he was like, ‘Ramon, going over summer evaluations. We would love to keep you here. We would love you to be part of the team.'”

Harris played in 36 games that season, starting two. He averaged 1.9 points and 2.1 rebounds per game for Calipari’s first team, which made it to the Elite Eight. He played professionally for over a decade. Not bad for a kid from Anchorage who just so happened to catch G.G. Smith’s eye at a recruiting event.

Hear more from Harris on today’s show. He calls in around the 10:30 mark of Hour 2. And please, someone help him find some tickets to tomorrow’s game.