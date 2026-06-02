Randall Cobb is on the College Football Hall of Fame ballot again

A Kentucky football legend is under consideration for one of the sport’s highest honors. Randall Cobb has been named to the ballot for the 2027 College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation (NFF) & College Hall of Fame announced on Monday.

Cobb is one of 80 players and nine coaches from the Football Bowl Subdivision and 99 players and 39 coaches from the divisional ranks. This is Goldeneyes’ second year on the ballot, which was sent to the more than 12,000 NFF members and current NFF Hall of Famers, who will submit their votes to the NFF Honors Court, which will deliberate and select the class. The 2027 class will be officially revealed in early 2027, with induction coming during the 69th NFF Annual Awards Dinner during the 2027 season.

Cobb earned First Team All-American and First Team All-SEC honors during his three-year career as a Kentucky Wildcat (2008-10). He played quarterback, wide receiver, and returner under Rich Brooks and Joker Phillips, setting the SEC single-season record for all-purpose yardage (2,396 yards in 2010) and the Kentucky career record for touchdowns (37), which has since been broken by Benny Snell. A finalist for the Paul Hornung Award for the nation’s most versatile player, Cobb was the only FBS player to rank first or second on a team in rushing, passing, and receiving during the 2010 season. He was inducted into the UK Athletics Hall of Fame in 2017, the Kentucky Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2022, and the Kentucky Sports Hall of Fame in 2025.

Other familiar names on this year’s ballot include former Robert Griffin III (Baylor), Percy Harvin (Florida), Ryan Leaf (Washington State), Marshawn Lynch (Cal), Cam Newton (Auburn), Antwaan Randle El (Indiana), and Manti Te’o (Notre Dame). From the coaching ranks, the late, great Mike Leach made the list as well.

Following his junior season, Cobb was selected No. 64 overall by the Green Bay Packers in the 2011 NFL Draft. His pro debut was one for the ages, as he scored two touchdowns in Green Bay’s season-opener vs. New Orleans, one on a 108-yard kickoff return. In his first three years in the league, Cobb totaled nearly 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns. Over his 13 seasons in the NFL, he tallied over 7,600 yards and 54 touchdowns, including a career-high 1,287 yards in the 2014 season, which earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl.

After stepping away from football in 2023, Cobb has settled in Nashville, Tenn., with his wife and three children. In 2024, he joined the SEC Network as a college football studio analyst and has been a frequent visitor to Lexington, coming up for games and even appearing in the program’s 2025 Super Bowl commercial. Time for him to get his due and take his rightful place among college football’s greatest in the Hall of Fame.