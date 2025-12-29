Randolph Morris was the first player to go pro but then come back to college midseason

James Nnaji is the talk of the basketball world right now and rightfully so. The 31st overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft will be joining Baylor’s roster midway through the 2025-26 college basketball season, a sentence that would have blown the minds of anyone hearing it before the decimation of amateurism a few years ago. Actually, forget a few years ago. Dan Hurley called it “crazy s***” just the other day. But before going pro and coming back to college was cool, a former Kentucky player did it first. Let’s look back on the curious case of Randolph Morris.

The year was 2005. The iPhone wouldn’t debut for another year and a half. Five-star center Randolph Morris was coming off a respectable freshman season under Wildcat head coach Tubby Smith. Morris, who averaged 8.8 points and 4.2 rebounds, declared for the NBA Draft, thinking himself a one-and-done before that phrase became synonymous with the Kentucky brand.

One problem: no one drafted him. Morris didn’t expect to hear his name called alongside Andrew Bogut, Chris Paul, and Sean May in the lottery, but he hoped to slide in before no-names like Cenk Iykol, who went 59th that year and never played an NBA game.

Enter the infamous fax. Tubby Smith discovered a fax (a not entirely uncommon form of communication 20 years ago) that Morris had allegedly sent him, stating that he never signed with an agent, thus retaining his amateur status. The NCAA investigated and ultimately deemed Morris eligible to return to Kentucky in January 2006, very similar to James Nnaji’s mid-year signing with Baylor.

What does this mean for college basketball moving forward?

Morris was technically an NBA free agent playing for Kentucky during his sophomore and junior seasons, averaging 16.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in his final year at Kentucky. Five days after Villanova beat the ‘Cats in the second round of the 2007 NCAA tournament, Morris signed a two-year $1.6 million contract with the New York Knicks, not having to wait for the NBA Draft because he had already gone through that process.

Morris went on to play four years in the NBA, spending two each with the Knicks and the Atlanta Hawks. He bolted for international basketball after that and won multiple championships in China.

Since the NCAA essentially deems international professional leagues on par with the NCAA now, it opens up new possibilities. NBA teams have long draft-and-stashed players. That was the case with Nnaji, whom the Spurs planned to keep in Europe until deemed NBA-ready. Draft-and-stash keeps the player’s contract off teams’ books but preserves the team’s rights to a player if and when they mature into a star.

Nikola Jokic is the greatest success story of a draft-and-stash, having gone 41st overall during a Taco Bell commercial but staying in Europe for a season before joining the Nuggets and becoming one of the best players on the planet.

Don’t get too excited

For every Nikola Jokic, there are dozens and dozens of Cenk Iykols. A lot of these draft-and-stash players never play a game in the NBA, and that is very possibly going to be the case with James Nnaji. After all, there is a reason Nnaji never signed an NBA contract.

Will he be good? Well, define good. Sure, he is 7-foot-tall and 260 pounds, which is an inch taller and 20 pounds heavier than when he was drafted in 2023 at 18 years old, but he is also averaging just 5.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game in Spain’s Liga ACB. Not exactly world domination. So maybe he will be good in Waco, but the Bears aren’t getting the next Nikola Jokic.

It is fun to explore what former ‘Cats might still have some eligibility. KSR’s Jack Pilgrim searched far and wide for options, but unfortunately, no one qualifies. As much as he might want to, Oscar Tshiebwe isn’t walking through that door. As for the Trentyn Flowers rumors about the NBA two-way player drawing interest from 10 schools, including Kentucky, I don’t buy it. This reeks of a desperate agent trying his best to will something that isn’t possible into existence.

If Kentucky or any university is looking to claw back an NBA Draft pick into the collegiate ranks, it will likely be an average player you’ve never heard of. Here are some examples of some draft-and-stash players from the last couple of years who are technically still eligible to play college basketball:

Jaun Nunez (PG): 36th overall pick in 2024 | Averaging 5.1 points, 3.4 assists in Spain

Melvin Ajinca (SF): 51st overall pick in 2024 | Averaging 7.9 points, 1.9 rebounds in France

Mojave King (SG): 47th overall pick in 2023 | Averaging 10.7 points, 3.4 rebounds in New Zealand

Tarik Biberovic (SG): 56th overall pick in 2023 | Averaging 8.6 points, 2.7 rebounds in EuroLeague

See what I mean?

College could be a new pathway to Draft-and-Stash

Draft-and-stashing has been an NBA tool for years, but has always only applied to international professional leagues. But now, there is nothing stopping NBA teams from drafting and stashing players in college. The player would still have to fit the NBA Draft requirements of being 19 years old and at least one year removed from high school, but it is very possible we could see more teams draft the rights to a player, and that player opting to sign a lucrative deal with a P5 school, rather than a lesser contract in Europe or elsewhere.

Choosing the college route could be tempting for international players, as it would get them used to the American game’s athleticism. Take Andrija Jelavic, for example. He would be the first to admit that his adjustment to the USA’s brand of basketball has not exactly been smooth.

Whether this is all “crazy s***” or a clever new strategy, NBA free agents playing college is here, so we may as well get used to it.

But, just remember, Randolph Morris did it first.