Ranking Kentucky's conference opponents by NBA Paint art

The surprise was spoiled by Jon Rothstein a couple of days ago when he shared Kentucky’s complete conference opponent list, including nine SEC home games and nine SEC road games for the Wildcats in 2026-27.

Mark Pope and the Cats will play Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Texas A&M and South Carolina at Rupp Arena, then travel away from Lexington to take on Tennessee, Vanderbilt, Ole Miss, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi State, Missouri, Oklahoma and Texas to put a bow on league play.

UK confirmed those opponents on Thursday — but with a twist. Rather than a boring graphic with all of the names listed, the school teamed up with NBA Paint for the official release. You know those hilarious Microsoft Paint memes all over the internet, usually poking fun at your favorite sports teams? We got 15 Kentucky-specific works of art for each opponent.

And, in the most ridiculous manner possible, per KSR rules, we will rank said Kentucky-specific works of art. We’ll see if you agree.

1. Texas A&M

This was a close one, but we had to go with the Aggies at No. 1 because it added a layer of creativity that wasn’t necessarily school-focused. Texas A&M’s logo from left to right spells out ATM, so of course you unplug the source of money and slap an “out of order” sign on the front. In the NIL era, it’s kind of perfect, right?

2. Oklahoma

Just days removed from Father’s Day, a good dad joke is an easy way to my heart.

“I OU (owe you) an L,” get it? Like, a loss? You just know the Wildcat is going back to his seat on cloud-freaking-nine after nailing that one. Gold star and extra credit for the play on words.

3. Ole Miss

Another dad joke? Yes please.

“More like Ole Miss the shot!!” is a classic. Simple and hilarious.

4. South Carolina

We like this one because it emphasizes the killing aspect of the battle. Wildcat had a head-to-head matchup against the Gamecock and that sucker ended up in the oven, served up hot and delicious. That’s a victory in carnivorous form.

5. Tennessee

Chopping up the upside-down T with a chainsaw to make it an L is a fabulous touch, along with the hard hat and devious excitement. Plus, we just hate Tennessee.

6. Alabama

The Wildcat is gnawing on the Elephant’s ass and causing clear discomfort, exactly what Kentucky needs in this recent Alabama series. Whatever it takes to beat Nate Oats. Bite harder, show no mercy.

7. Auburn

Oh, putting the Tiger on skates with an Allen Iverson crossover is exactly what the doctor ordered. Not only did Mr. Wildcat make him touch the earth, but he also forced him into the splits. That smirk tells you everything you need to know.

8. LSU

Take this L, Tiger. I appreciate how proud the Wildcat is when handing it over, too, taking great joy in making the Tiger boo-hoo cry. You want your opponent to be upset after losses. Mission accomplished.

9. Florida

A simple, but effective na-na na-na boo-boo bullying tactic with the Wildcat playing keep-away from the short-armed Gator. Nothing special, but it gets the job done.

10. Texas

Same as South Carolina in the sense that you got the kill, so bonus points there, but not as effective. Plus, the Longhorn isn’t that big, so how tough was the competition? The job is to win, though, saving Texas from a longer fall.

11. Georgia

When you have a bad dog, what do you do? Put him in his crate until he’s a good boy. The Wildcat resting his arm on top for extra security is a bonus.

12. Mississippi State

Similar dog theme, but I prefer the crate over the leash for safety reasons. What if you lose your grip and the Bulldog runs free? He can still bite, too, plus you have to clean up the pee and poop.

13. Vanderbilt

The Wildcat is going up for the poster dunk in the Commodore’s face, and we like the frown, but it’s not creative enough to be any higher.

14. Missouri

Same as Vanderbilt, but worse. Not even a funny-looking Commodore to save this one, but way to hold your follow-through on the jumper, Wildcat. Gotta work on our footwork, though.

15. Arkansas

It’s the most polarizing matchup in the SEC for Big Blue Nation with Coach Cal entering year three at Arkansas, and the best we can do is the Wildcat hurling himself at the Razorback in an attempt to grab the tail? We don’t chase, we get chased. Weak sauce.