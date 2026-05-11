Ranking the 2026 Kentucky Football SEC Road Trips

Open up your calendar. Memorial Day is staring at you right in the face. Summer is almost here. You’ve already booked your summer vacation, but what’s next? A Kentucky football road trip in the fall.

Let this serve as a friendly reminder to begin making your travel plans to see Will Stein‘s Wildcats on the road in 2026 (This is also a personal reminder). The question is, where should you go?

The new 9-game SEC schedule is an absolute bear, but with it comes more opportunities to play teams the Wildcats have rarely seen in recent memory. LSU is coming to Lexington for just the second time since Kentucky knocked off the No. 1 team in the country back in 2007. They aren’t the only former SEC West foe on this year’s schedule, either.

Before you book your Kentucky football trip, allow me to share my expertise from more than a decade on the road in the SEC.

5. Tennessee, Nov. 7

The only way you will get me to Knoxville is if you pay me. As much as I beg and plead, the bosses are forcing me to go to this hellhole.

It’s not just that this place has been an absolute nightmare for Kentucky fans, with just one win in Knoxville since 1984. Neyland Stadium is an inconvenient place to watch a football game. Tailgaters are stuck in parking garages that feel more like dungeons. The stadium was constructed piecemeal, which creates crowded concourses to navigate through Volunteer fans. If you decide to actually stay in Knoxville, the town doesn’t have a lot to offer, aside from small, overcrowded college bars.

Even though it’s the easiest drive for Kentucky football fans, Neyland Stadium is the worst place to watch the Wildcats play football.

4. Missouri, Nov. 21

If Kentucky’s road schedule weren’t so good, this would be ranked much higher on the list. CoMo is a criminally underrated SEC town. Just because Missouri isn’t in the traditional SEC footprint, doesn’t mean it’s a bad place to visit.

Harpo’s is the college bar of choice, with cheap drinks and plenty of real estate. Shakespeare’s Pizza is typically where the KSR crew sets up shop to watch ball the night before the game. Booches is a hole-in-the-wall burger joint that you know is good because they only accept cash. It’s also been around since 1884, so they gotta be doing something right.

The drive is boring, but not too far from Louisville and Western Kentucky. You will not see the best SEC atmosphere at Faurot Field, but you could see a Kentucky win, and there’s nothing more intoxicating than a road football win in the SEC.

3. South Carolina, Oct. 3

The other Columbia has not been as kind to Kentucky football fans in recent years, but it’s still pound-for-pound one of the best SEC road trips. The capital city of South Carolina is big enough to create a couple of entertainment areas. College kids can enjoy a night at Five Points, while the older crowd can head downtown to Tin Roof or Pearlz Oyster Bar.

As much as Shane Beamer may make your skin crawl, you gotta give it to South Carolina. Williams-Brice Stadium is the most underrated atmosphere in the SEC. Sandstorm is annoying to hear through your television, but it’s jaw-dropping to witness in person. No matter how good or bad the team may be, they know how to create a big game atmosphere at South Carolina.

2. Texas A&M, Sept. 19

Kentucky has only played in Bryan-College Station twice, once in 1951 and in 2018. Their only meeting as SEC foes produced an overtime thriller and left a lasting impression on this SEC road-tripper.

Some like to describe the Texas A&M fanbase as a cult. Being in a cult could be a lot of fun. While we mock their cheers, it is mesmerizing to see 100,000 people not just cheering in unison, but also rocking back and forth and using hand-signals right on cue. The only comparison to the Kyle Field gameday experience is European soccer, but like everything in Texas, this is bigger.

Kyle Field is about a 10-minute walk to Northgate, a lively strip of bars and restaurants. Even though it’s a long trip, hotels are easy to find in Bryan-College Station, or two hours away in Austin.

1. Oklahoma, Oct. 17

This is just the second time Kentucky has ever played in Norman, and their first meeting as SEC foes. You’re going to want to be there for this one.

Even though I have never been to Oklahoma Memorial Stadium, it looked like a great time when 50 Cent showed up during the College Football Playoff. Like Texas A&M, getting to Norman isn’t easy, but there are plenty of places to stay in town or nearby Oklahoma City. Sources also tell KSR that Campus Corner is a damn good time. Located about a mile from the stadium, grab a cold pop from Logie’s to get ready to watch the Wildcats play in a historic college football venue.

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