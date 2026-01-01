RAPID REACTION: Cutter Boley to Transfer, What's Next for Kentucky?

Cutter Boley maintained a tenuous relationship with the Kentucky football program after Will Stein‘s arrival. Nevertheless, things were trending toward a return to Lexington. Not so fast, my friend.

Just hours before the transfer portal officially opens, On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong reported that Boley is expected to leave Kentucky. The redshirt sophomore has three years of eligibility remaining.

Boley broke a couple of Kentucky freshman passing records after starting ten games for the Wildcats in 2025. Cultivating a connection with Stein appeared to be the perfect formula for success. So what happened?

We’re discussing how the situation unfolded over the last month, what’s next for Kentucky, Boley, and much more in a New Year’s Day KSR Rapid Reaction.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

