RAPID REACTION: Cutter Boley to Transfer, What's Next for Kentucky?
Cutter Boley maintained a tenuous relationship with the Kentucky football program after Will Stein‘s arrival. Nevertheless, things were trending toward a return to Lexington. Not so fast, my friend.
Just hours before the transfer portal officially opens, On3’s Pete Nakos and Steve Wiltfong reported that Boley is expected to leave Kentucky. The redshirt sophomore has three years of eligibility remaining.
Boley broke a couple of Kentucky freshman passing records after starting ten games for the Wildcats in 2025. Cultivating a connection with Stein appeared to be the perfect formula for success. So what happened?
Top 10
- 1Breaking
Cutter Boley
expected to transfer...
- 2New
Jacob and Jerod Smith II
will enter the Transfer Portal
- 3
Mo D Returns
He's going back to Bama for the first time
- 4Hot
Portal Big Board
Who could join Stein.
- 5Trending
Big Changes
We saw it all in 2025
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
We’re discussing how the situation unfolded over the last month, what’s next for Kentucky, Boley, and much more in a New Year’s Day KSR Rapid Reaction.
More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel
Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard