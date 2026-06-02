Rapid Reaction: Kentucky's season ends in heartbreaking fashion

Kentucky’s season has come to an end in the regional final once again. The Wildcats could not get over the West Virginia hump at Kendrick Family Ballpark. The Mountaineers have ripped off four wins over the last five meetings in the NCAA Tournament. This one somehow stings as much as Sunday night’s loss.

Nick Mingione‘s team came storming back with four runs in the eighth inning after consecutive home runs from Hudson Brown and Ethan Hindle to turn a 5-1 game into a 5-5 tie. Despite getting six consecutive outs from Jack Bennett in the late innings, the Cats could not find the big hit in the ninth or 10th. West Virginia found the big hit to walk it off in Morgantown.

The season is over. Jeff Drummond and yours truly are jumping into KSR’s virtual podcast studios to recap a wild run in Morgantown and put a bow on an eventful Kentucky baseball season that ends in the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament.

Smash that play button.

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