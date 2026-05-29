Rapid Reaction: Kentucky advances after thrilling win against Wake Forest

Kentucky had to ride a long ride on the NCAA Tournament bubble. That ride ended on Selection Monday where the Bat Cats drew a tough opening round matchup with a top-20 Wake Forest squad in Morgantown facing one of the best starting pitchers in college baseball. Nick Mingione‘s teams have found a way all season against the best squads in college baseball.

One big inning, a solid start from Jaxon Jelkin, nine big outs from the bullpen, and Jayce Tharnish’s speed led the Bat Cats into the winners bracket in the Morgantown regional. This teams simply does not do boring.

RECAP: Kentucky 6, Wake Forest 5

How did Mingione’s team get it done? By playing their style of baseball. KSR is live in Morgantown and reacting to the big win on a park bench under a circus tent. We are not joking.

Jeff Drummond and myself are joining forces again on the KSR YouTube Channel to discuss the big win. The Cats are now just two victories away from advancing to a super regional.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.

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KSR has been delivering UK Sports news in the most ridiculous manner for almost two decades. Now, you can get even more coverage of the Cats with KSR+. Now is the perfect time to join our growing online community. Subscribe now for premium articles, in-depth scouting reports, inside intel, bonus recruiting coverage, and access to KSBoard and House of Blue, the most vibrant message board communities in Big Blue Nation.

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