Rapid Reaction: Kentucky is one win away from another super regional

Kentucky baseball simply does not do boring. That is just a fact. Nick Mingione‘s club is the walking “Are you not entertained meme?” this season. The Bat Cats played in another classic in the Morgantown regional.

The Wildcats outlasted No. 1 seed West Virginia in an 11-9 thriller that included a blown six-run lead, three home runs, four errors, 322 pitches, six at-bats with the bases loaded, and some ninth inning drama in front of 4,276 rowdy fans at Kendrick Family Ballpark.

How did Kentucky pull off a shootout win against what had been a top-10 pitching and defense for West Virginia. We’re going to talk about it to find. out

Jeff Drummond is joining your truly on the KSR YouTube Channel to take a look back at a wild baseball game that went nearly four hours in a win that sets the stage for Kentucky to advance to a super regional for the third time in four seasons if they can just win one of the next two games.

We just went to Banana Land.

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