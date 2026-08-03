Rapid Reaction: Lessons Learned from Kentucky Football Media Day

Kentucky Sports Radio had all hands on deck to kick off Will Stein‘s first season at Kentucky Football Media Day. Jeff Drummond joined the Rapid Reaction crew for his 38th media day appearance, which has to be close to a record. The first lesson learned today? There’s a strong sense of belief and optimism around this program.

“You could feel it coming from opposing position groups,” said Drummond. “The offensive line and defensive line had great things to say about one another. The wide receivers and the DB groups said, ‘Ah, this guy is going to be great. This guy is tough when I go into my individual matchups with them.’

“I think that’s always a good sign when you’ve got that equal respect and ability to challenge on both sides of the ball.”

We heard about players who excelled in the weight room, while the offensive linemen struggled to stretch out on the yoga mats. We learned Martels Carter Jr. is staying on offense, and that Stein is not finished fortifying this roster. There’s still plenty unpack, but in the meantime, enjoy another KSR Rapid Reaction.

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