Rapid Reaction: NCAA Creates 5-for-5 Chaos

This is one of the most chaotic random Saturdays in recent history on Kentucky Sports Radio, thanks to the NCAA. We’re firing up the KSR Rapid Reaction machine to discuss it all.

Late Friday night, a judge seemingly created a transfer portal out of thin air by granting members of the high school class of 2022 an additional year of eligibility, citing the newly established 5-for-5 rule. It simultaneously occurred as the Big Ten and SEC reversed course to support the Protect College Sports Act.

A can of worms has been unleashed. Mark Pope now has a plethora of options to fill out his Kentucky basketball roster, while Will Stein could bring back starting linebacker Alex Afari just before the start of fall camp.

There is A LOT to unpack, which is why it calls for a KSR Rapid Reaction. Steven Peake is joining me and you should too.

Friends of Coal is dedicated to informing and educating Kentucky citizens about the coal industry and its vital role in the state’s future. We provide a united voice for an industry that has been and remains a critical economic contributor to Kentucky. By working together, we can provide good jobs and benefits for future generations. Coal is RESILIENT, RELIABLE, and AFFORDABLE.

Friends of Coal is a volunteer organization. All are invited to be a part of our organization, which consists of proud Kentuckians as well as residents from beyond our borders. Head to friendsofcoalkentucky.org to learn more.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.