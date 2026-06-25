Rapid Reaction: Sean Fox is a Cat, Kentucky Throwback Game?

It’s the last Thursday in June. This is not supposed to be an exciting time to be a Kentucky football fan, but look what Will Stein made us do.

Like so many other times this month, Big Blue Nation is celebrating the addition of a Blue Chip commitment. Sean Fox announced his decision to commit to Kentucky from The Opening Finals, choosing the Wildcats over Clemson and Georgia. That’s kind of a big deal.

Should it be a big deal that Big Blue Nation has received a wardrobe warning? No, not really. But it’s a big damn deal.

Kentucky football fans are getting a lengthy heads-up on the themes for games this fall at Kroger Field. In addition to the different colors, the slate includes a Throwback Game. So what exactly does that mean? We’re breaking it all down with a new Kentucky Sports Radio Rapid Reaction.

More Kentucky News and Views on the KSR YouTube Channel

Kentucky Sports Radio has expanded its coverage of the Wildcats in the most ridiculous manner possible on our YouTube Channel. Here you will be able to find interviews with coaches and players, as well as commentary from the KSR crew. From Rapid Reactions following big events to our lengthy lineup of live shows, subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel to stay up to date on everything happening around the Big Blue Nation.