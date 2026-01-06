RAPID REACTION: Stein Finds his Quarterback, Kenny Minchey

Things move fast in the transfer portal. That reality applies all too well to Kenny Minchey. One day, he’s heading to Nebraska. The next, he’s signing with Kentucky.

Big Blue Nation is still trying to figure out how it all unfolded. Kentucky was in the hunt for Sam Leavitt, then pivoted to the former Notre Dame quarterback who narrowly lost a quarterback competition in South Bend this offseason.

What can the Wildcats expect from Minchey? We’re discussing it all in a new Rapid Reaction.

