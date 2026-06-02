Rapidly Reacting to Milan Momcilovic's commitment to Kentucky

Folks, it finally happened — Milan Momcilovic is a WILDCAT!!!

After days of waiting for a decision that felt like it would never come, the Iowa State transfer announced his commitment to Kentucky on Monday night. The No. 3 overall portal prospect this offseason, Momcilovic chose UK over Louisville and Arizona. This is simply a massive, massive win for head coach Mark Pope ahead of a pivotal third season in Lexington.

Standing at 6-foot-8, Momcilovic was the best three-point shooter (48.7 percent) in all of college basketball last season with the Cyclones. He can score from anywhere on the floor. His addition immediately makes Kentucky a preseason top 25 team and one of the best squads in the SEC. This is arguably the biggest recruiting victory of Pope’s coaching career thus far.

The KSR crew is here to break down what it all means.

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