FCS All-American linebacker Rashon Myles will visit Kentucky

Kentucky has a need a linebacker. The new coaching staff at the Joe Craft Football Training Facility is attempting to address that need via the transfer portal. A new target emerged on Wednesday night.

Abilene Christian linebacker Rashon Myles has locked in a visit with Kentucky for Thursday.

The Brownsburg (Ind.) High product was a class of 2022 recruit who spent his first two seasons in college football at Northern Illinois. Rashon Myles spent two seasons in the MAC but only played on special teams. The linebacker decided to leave the program following the 2023 season and landed at Abilene Christian. As a redshirt sophomore in 2024, Myles played sparingly (31 defensive snaps) and finished the season with just four tackles. Then a star turn occurred out of nowhere.

As a redshirt junior on a nine-win team that reached the second round of the FCS playoffs, Rashon Myles finished the 2025 season with 115 tackles, eight tackles for loss, three pass breakups, 2.5 sacks, and five fumble recoveries in 887 defensive snaps. The 220-pound linebacker was a solid tackler who was excellent in run support. Myles was a finalist for the Buck Buchanan Award which is given to the most outstanding defensive player in college football. The linebacker was also named a second-team All-American.

Rashon Myles is now in the transfer portal for a second time with one year of eligibility remaining. Kentucky has emerged as a potential landing spot.

