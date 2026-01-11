Ray Davis Finds New Niche as the NFL's Top Kick Returner in 2025

What makes Ray Davis special is his ability to find success, regardless of the circumstances. He was dealt a bad hand in life and found a way to persevere, ultimately reaching the pinnacle of his profession in the NFL.

Ahead of his second NFL season, the former Kentucky running back got squeezed out of the rotation. It didn’t matter. He found a way to make an impact for the Buffalo Bills and earn All-Pro honors.

During his rookie campaign, he was the Bills’ second option at running back. He averaged around seven carries per game and was a weapon out of the backfield, catching 17 passes for three touchdowns. Davis even found the end zone in a playoff win over the Ravens.

Instead of using that momentum to expand his role, the Bills signed James Cook to a lucrative contract extension. That investment meant Buffalo was going to feed Cook the ball. Cook feasted, winning the NFL rushing crown with 1,621 yards.

With Cook carrying a heavier workload, Davis saw his carries cut in half. Rather than mope, the former Kentucky Wildcat found a new way to get onto the field: special teams.

He was an emergency kicker during the preseason, knocking through a few PATs. He was called upon for an onside kick in one regular-season game, a failed attempt. That was just a side-show compared to what he accomplished in the return game.

The dynamic kickoff was introduced this fall in the NFL to encourage more returns. Davis proved to be the benefactor. He averaged 30.4 yards per return, the most by a player with at least 15 attempts, and was one of only six players with a kickoff return touchdown in 2025. He secured his touchdown in primetime on his birthday. Davis was selected First Team All-Pro Kick Returner by the Associated Press.

The former Kentucky running back has a knack for turning lemons into lemonade. In two short seasons, he’s proven to be a solid running back who can catch passes out of the backfield and create big plays in the return game. Ray Davis is a true triple threat.

Davis and the Buffalo Bills will travel to Jacksonville to take on Liam Coen’s Jaguars during Super Wild Card Weekend. Kickoff is this afternoon at 1 PM ET on CBS.

