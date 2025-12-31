Re-Ranking The SEC Ahead Of League Play

The SEC wrapped up non-conference play on Tuesday night, with Tennessee and South Carolina closing things out with lopsided wins over mid-major foes. Now, it’s on to conference play, which begins Saturday with eight games on the schedule, starting with Kentucky vs. No. 14 Alabama at noon on ESPN.

With the calendar about to flip to a new year and league play around the corner, it’s a good time to look back at the preseason poll and re-rank the SEC based on what we know now.

First, a look at how the media predicted the order of finish in the preseason. Defending national champ Florida was picked to win the conference in 2025-26.

SEC Preseason Poll

Florida Kentucky Tennessee Alabama Arkansas Auburn Missouri Ole Miss Texas Mississippi State Vanderbilt Oklahoma Texas A&M Georgia LSU South Carolina

Re-Ranking The SEC

Needless to say, that preseason order didn’t age perfectly. A few teams have surged, a few have stumbled, and a few, including Kentucky, are still trying to look like the version we thought we’d see back in October. With a full non-conference slate in the books, it’s time to reshuffle the league and see how the SEC stacks up heading into conference play this weekend.