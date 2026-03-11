Redemption: No. 10 George Rogers Clark conquers 10th Region title over Montgomery County

No. 10 George Rogers Clark (29-4) soared past Montgomery County (19-13) 70-58 in their fourth and final battle against each other this season, evolving their district rivalry into all-out war. Tuesday night, though, was for the penultimate glory: the 10th Region championship and a trip to the Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.

Last season, these two played on this same exact stage, with the Indians taking down the Cards 59-56 on a buzzer-beater finish. In the district championship this year, MoCo upset GRC 73-66. But here in front of over 5,200 fans at Mason County Fieldhouse, “Win City” enacted revenge.

“They wanted to redeem themselves,” said GRC coach Josh Cook. “We watched the redeem team on the bus the past two days so they wanted an opportunity to be that.”

On top of the redemption factor, this was the tightest rivalry in the state this season, as their first three duels this year combined for a score of 200-200.

The game started out slow, as the Cards had a 12-7 advantage after the first period, but the next quarter is when the scoring really took off. The Indians’ Tyce Jarvis hit two threes and an ankle-breaker mid-range jumper on his way to 10 points by halftime. GRC answered right back, though, with swift ball movement and good shot selection, finishing with eight team assists and shooting 61.9% from the field.

GRC’s Ryder Akins matched Jarvis’ point total while going 5-for-5 from the field in the first half. With a 30-22 lead at the half, the Cards kept their foot on the gas, accelerating to a 47-31 lead in the first five minutes of the third. GRC couldn’t miss from three, as Montez Gay executed a four-point play, then JaMylyn Johnson hit one, and Akins added two more for good measure.

MoCo refocused though, and chipped away at the lead for the remainder of the game, but GRC held them off.

In the second half, the Cards one-upped themselves, shooting an even more impressive 63.6% from the field, while piling on 11 more assists.

REDEMPTION@WinCity_BBall your 2026 10th Region Champions!



Akins – 21 PTS (9-11 FG), 4 AST

Gay – 20 PTS (8-11 FG)

Ashford – 6 PTS, 7 AST, 4 STL



19 team assists! pic.twitter.com/pd5bh4NBeC — SterlingVision (@sterlingvis1) March 11, 2026

It wasn’t all smooth for GRC, however, as they dealt with multiple injuries: Akins had his face slashed in the third quarter, with blood oozing out. Malachi Ashford, 10th Region Player of the Year, played on a rolled ankle, and got it re-taped in the final quarter.

“We left it all out there,” said Akins, who led the game with 21 points (9-11 FG). “No matter if we’re dripping blood from our face or we can barely walk.”

“Ashford rolled his ankle Saturday,” said an emotional Cook. “The type of warrior he is, the sacrifice he’s made in the past 48 hours just to get ready to play. To be in this moment, they’re just so deserving.”

Gay was right behind Akins with 20 points on 8-for 11 shooting. Ashford had six points, but made up for it with seven assists and four steals.

The Indians had four in double figures, scoring all of their points: Jarvis (17), Austin Sears (15), Andrew Terry (15), and Dawson Gentry (11).

George Rogers Clark will face the 15th Region champion Johnson Central on Thursday, March 19 (8:30 P.M. EST) at Rupp Arena in the Sweet 16.