Reece Potter opens up on 'chronic health issue,' redshirt season and anticipated return to Kentucky

Lexington native Reece Potter returned home last offseason following two seasons at Miami (OH), coming off a year averaging 6.5 points and 3.7 rebounds in 30 contests as a Redhawk. The 7-1 junior knew playing time would be limited with a likely redshirt path after totaling 879 minutes with 11 starts at his previous stop, developing behind the likes of Malachi Moreno, Brandon Garrison, and, when healthy, Jayden Quaintance.

It put him in a fascinating spot in 2025-26, watching his former team start the year 31-0 to win the MAC as one of the bigger storylines of the entire college basketball season, ultimately earning an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament and winning a First Four game before losing to Tennessee with a 32-2 finish.

He was taking the next step in his journey, developing at a blue blood back home and finding ways to help the Wildcats however possible, while the Redhawks made a historic jump themselves as just the fifth NCAA D-I men’s program this century to go undefeated in regular-season play.

“It’s been really cool to see both of us achieve what we want to achieve,” Potter told KSR at the NCAA Tournament. “Those are my guys from my old school. I wish nothing but the best for them. … I love them, I hope they keep doing well.”

The 7-1 forward, who shot 39.8 percent from three in two seasons at Miami (OH), was announced as a redshirt in early November before Mark Pope added that he was recovering from a ‘chronic health issue’ with a ‘long-term recovery.’ He loved the talent, size and upside, but Potter would have to hit pause for a season before giving it another go in 2026-27.

“Good player, he’s a good player. He’s a really good basketball player,” Pope said in mid-December. “There are some things that he does better than our other guys. He’s a high-IQ guy, got a great motor. He’s got some physicality. He’s probably the best guy on our team in finishing with one shoulder to the rim. He’s probably the best guy.

“Right now — he’s had a chronic health issue that he’s working really hard to recover from. It’s a long-term recovery, and he’s doing a great job at that.”

That kept him out of sight and out of mind for much of the season, but now, his future is back on fans’ radars when putting together the puzzle pieces for next year’s group. What can Big Blue Nation expect from Potter coming off his gap year in the blue and white?

Well, it starts with those health concerns and what kept him sidelined to begin with. He tells KSR that those are now behind him, describing the issue as a ‘weird sickness’ that set up a total reset in terms of strength and conditioning.

“I was getting ready to play and then I lost 20 pounds. I got some weird sickness,” Potter said. “I was getting ready to play and lost 20 pounds, I was struggling to breathe. We got that all figured out. Now I’m good. It took me a month to gain back the weight, but after that, there was nothing to do with it. It was just the sickness that got me.”

He got back on the practice floor and helped as a big body with shooting versatility for the team’s available frontcourt pieces, Malachi Moreno and Brandon Garrison. In return, they helped him learn and grow as an SEC big ahead of his on-court debut next season.

Elsewhere, he regained the weight he had lost — and then some. Potter feels both physically and mentally ready, building on what caught Kentucky’s attention to begin with and improving his weaknesses to actually contribute as a redshirt junior. The time off helped exactly as hoped.

“It’s been interesting to be able to try to learn what I didn’t do good at versus I was just trying to strengthen what I was good at. It’s been a lot of fun,” Potter told KSR. “… It’s been really good. I’ve gained 25 to 30 pounds this year. That’s been the biggest difference. Being able to physically go against these guys. Big Malachi over here and BG and guys like that. That’s been the biggest difference.

“It’s been a lot of fun competing with them every day. Those dudes are awesome. You all see them on the court — they’re pretty good basketball players. It’s been awesome to go against them.”

Now, it’s time to put the past in the past — Miami (OH), transferring, health issues and redshirting all behind him. From this point forward, it’s about earning playing time and producing at a high level.

Could that be elsewhere, potentially? It sounds idiotic, considering his status as a redshirt out of Lexington, but you can never be too sure in today’s portal landscape where the grass is always greener.

For Potter, though, he prefers his grass to be a little blue, confirming with KSR that he will be back in Lexington in 2026-27.

“Super excited. That’s kinda what’s striving me and getting me to keep going every day in practice and in the weight room,” he said. “I get to see what these dudes do every day and how much fun they get to have playing in Rupp Arena in front of these amazing fans. That’s been something that’s really pushed me to get to this point.

“I’m looking forward to next year, for sure.”

What are his expectations going into year two as a Wildcat — but first as an available big man ready to prove himself on the big stage? That’s Coach Pope’s call. He’s comfortable following his lead, whatever he feels is best for Kentucky in the program’s push for its first national championship since 2012.

As long as he’s home in Lexington, suiting up for the school he’s adored his entire life, he’ll be fine.

“Whatever Pope wants — I don’t really care either way,” Potter told KSR. “I just want to be a part of this group again. I’ve been really fortunate this year and really happy this year. Whatever he wants, whatever he needs to try to keep winning as many championships as possible.”