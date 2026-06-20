Reece Potter's goal is to shoot 40 percent from deep next season

Reece Potter is a career 39.8 percent three-point shooter in college. He wants to maintain that number during the 2026-27 campaign.

After redshirting his debut season with Kentucky in 2025-26, Potter could see the floor as a depth piece for the center position as a junior. Returning sophomore Malachi Moreno will serve as the primary starter while Washington transfer Franck Kepnang and Potter round out the rotation. Clocking in at 7-foot-1, Potter provides a different skillset than Moreno and Kepnang. The Lexington native was a productive stretch five during his first two college seasons at Miami (OH).

And while he’d like to be known as more than just a center who takes and makes threes, he knows his outside shooting is what can help him get on the floor. He also went from weighing around 205 pounds at Miami to now sitting at 240 at the start of summer practice.

“I definitely want to be more than that,” Potter admitted on Thursday. “But I’m not gonna complain about being called a stretch five. That’s a very good aspect of my game, being able to shoot it and just let it fly. Every time I get the ball and I’m open, I gotta make sure to keep that same confidence.”

Potter shot 45.5 percent from deep as a true freshman at Miami in 2023-24. That number dipped down to 36.7 percent as a sophomore in 2024-25, but on higher volume. Across 56 games played with the RedHawks, he was 37-93 (39.8 percent) from long range. His goal is to continue hovering around that number as a Wildcat.

“Me and (head coach Mark) Pope talked about a percentage,” Potter said after joking that he’d like to shoot 100 threes in 2026-27. “He wants a little over 33 (percent), and I said I don’t know if I’m gonna be happy with that. I said I gotta be 40. He’ll be happy with 33. I gotta make sure I’m still over a career 40. That’s definitely the goal for me this year.”

40 percent is certainly an obtainable goal for Potter. His three-point shooting sample size in college isn’t huge, but it’s enough to feel confident that it can continue. He averaged 15.7 minutes per game during his two seasons with Miami. That number will likely be lower at Kentucky. But if he can come into the game and make an impact by knocking down outside shots and scooping up some rebounds, he’ll fill his role about as well as anyone could expect.

“Just being able to impact the game as much as possible,” Potter said when asked what he’ll bring to the table. “Being able to not have a dropoff when those guys (Moreno and Kepnang) come off, give us great energy and physicality for as long as they possibly need.”

Potter said that no amount of money from another school would have pushed him out of Kentucky. This is the place where he wants to be, despite knowing that his playing time could be scarce and erratic. But having a career 40 percent three-point shooter at 7-foot-1 embracing that kind of role is what can make good teams great.

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