Kentucky is finalist for offensive lineman Reed Gerken

Kentucky needed a big offensive line haul in the 2027 high school recruiting class. That was known as Will Stein and his new coaching staff attempted to re-establish the Big Blue Wall. The Cats got on the board last week when Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County offensive lineman Brady Hull picked UK over South Carolina. Another priority target is getting close to decision-making mode. The Cats sit in a good position.

Perrysburg (Ohio) High offensive line Reed Gerken cut his list to 10 schools on Monday. Kentucky made the cut along with Arkansas, Cincinnati, Michigan State, NC State, Pittsburgh, Stanford, Tennessee, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin.

Perrysburg (Ohio) High 2027 OL Reed Gerken talks about his Top 10 schools and what's next in his process here: https://t.co/mjgQLUm68l pic.twitter.com/wbeHadMEIg — Steve Wiltfong (@SWiltfong_) February 9, 2026

“Kentucky has made it clear that I’m a guy they need,” Gerken told Steve Wiltfong. “They call and text me just about every day. Built a very strong relationship with my parents. They call my parents just about every week and they’ve done a really really good job recruiting me so far.”

UK is seen as a top contender for Reed Gerken. So is Tennessee and Wisconsin. The top-500 national recruit and No. 15 player in Ohio has reached the next stage in his recruitment. The Wildcats will attempt to strengthen their relationship with Gerken to earn a commitment.

The pieces are starting to come together for perhaps a very big offensive line class in 2027.

