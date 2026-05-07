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Ohio OL Reed Gerken receives Kentucky coaching visit as Wildcats continue recruiting push

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett23 minutes agoadamluckettksr

Coaching staffs across the college football landscape are hitting the road to visit prospects head of the summer official visit blitz. Kentucky is looking to continue the momentum that was built in April with a commitment wave. A key target met with two UK coaches on Wednesday.

Perrysburg (Ohio) High offensive lineman Reed Gerken was visited by offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich.

Reed Gerken is the No. 759 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 26 prospect in Ohio. This three-star recruit was visited by Leftwich in January and then returned to Lexington for a junior day visit later that month. A spring practice visit followed in March. Now UK is up in Metro Toledo again in May to check-in with this line of scrimmage target ahead of his official visit from June 19-21.

NC State, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin are all making a big push for Gerken. Kentucky has worked hard to build this relationship. The Wildcats will continue that recruiting push into the summer.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 283 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 434 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 464 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 552 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 555 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 590 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 654 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 659 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,050 overall)

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2026-05-06