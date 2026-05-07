Ohio OL Reed Gerken receives Kentucky coaching visit as Wildcats continue recruiting push
Coaching staffs across the college football landscape are hitting the road to visit prospects head of the summer official visit blitz. Kentucky is looking to continue the momentum that was built in April with a commitment wave. A key target met with two UK coaches on Wednesday.
Perrysburg (Ohio) High offensive lineman Reed Gerken was visited by offensive coordinator Joe Sloan and offensive line coach Cutter Leftwich.
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Reed Gerken is the No. 759 overall player in the 2027 Rivals Industry Ranking and the No. 26 prospect in Ohio. This three-star recruit was visited by Leftwich in January and then returned to Lexington for a junior day visit later that month. A spring practice visit followed in March. Now UK is up in Metro Toledo again in May to check-in with this line of scrimmage target ahead of his official visit from June 19-21.
NC State, Virginia Tech, and Wisconsin are all making a big push for Gerken. Kentucky has worked hard to build this relationship. The Wildcats will continue that recruiting push into the summer.
Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class
|Player
|Position
|High School
|Ranking
|Jake Nawrot
|QB (6-4, 190)
|Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey
|4-star (No. 60 overall)
|Marquis Bryant
|S (5-11, 185)
|Rolesville (N.C.) High
|4-star (No. 283 overall)
|Elijah Brown
|iDL (6-1, 290)
|Prattville (Ala.) High
|4-star (No. 295 overall)
|Tristin Hughes
|S (6-1, 190)
|Rocky River (Ohio) High
|4-star (No. 377 overall)
|Larron Westmoreland
|S (6-5, 180)
|Jeffersontown (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 434 overall)
|Antwoine Higgins Jr.
|EDGE (6-2, 230)
|Cincinnati (Ohio) Princeton
|High 3-star (No. 464 overall)
|Tank Proctor
|TE (6-5, 220)
|Plantation (Fla.) American Heritage
|High 3-star (No. 552 overall)
|Bryian Duncan Jr.
|ATH (5-9, 160)
|Cairo (Ga.) High
|High 3-star (No. 554 overall)
|Ty Ashley
|LB (6-2, 200)
|Owensboro (Ky.) High
|High 3-star (No. 555 overall)
|Brady Hull
|iOL (6-1, 285)
|Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski County
|High 3-star (No. 590 overall)
|Matthias Burrell
|iOL (6-4, 320)
|Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln
|3-star (No. 654 overall)
|Miguel Wilson
|CB (5-10, 170)
|Mobile (Ala.) Vigor
|3-star (No. 659 overall)
|Conrad Hart
|TE (6-5, 235)
|Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy
|3-star (No. 1,050 overall)
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