Reed Sheppard's Christmas present is probably better than yours

What did you get for Christmas? I’m sure it’s lovely — hopefully involving the Kentucky Wildcats in some form or fashion. I got a UK Starter jacket and some vintage sweatshirts that I’m pretty proud of.

They don’t compare to the gift Reed Sheppard‘s girlfriend left him under the tree.

Alexi Stankowski, an artist from Wisconsin, got his hands on a No. 15 jersey from the London native’s time in Lexington and went to work for Sheppard’s longtime girlfriend Brailey Dizney. Her one request? Make it Kentucky.

“I want to show everyone what I got Reed for Christmas because it’s really, really awesome. He’s hard to buy for, but at the same time, if you know someone and put a little thought in it, nobody is hard to buy for,” she said on TikTok. “… I wanted to get him a Kentucky jersey and have the artist do an all-Kentucky theme — and he really went above and beyond.”

The final product included two portraits of Sheppard from his time at Kentucky, along with some of the other things this state does better than anyone else: basketball and horse racing. There is Churchill Downs, the UK logo, the state outline and all of the former Wildcat’s greatest accomplishments playing the sport — including his Mr. Kentucky nod, highlighting the award he won in 2023 and his love for the state overall.

Enough yapping from me, see it for yourself below.

And the actual TikTok showing it off:

It’s a good time to spoil Sheppard as he’s in the midst of a breakout season in the NBA, averaging 13.4 points, 3.5 assists and 2.9 rebounds while shooting 45.5 percent from the field, 42.2 percent from three and 78.9 percent at the line with the Rockets sitting at 20-10 on the year.

Oh, look! A Reed Sheppard documentary!

Just how good is his sophomore campaign in the league? Houston is doing mini documentaries on his breakthrough as a pro, releasing the 14-minute feature on the former Wildcat on New Year’s Eve.

“I think the biggest motivator is just being able to be out there and playing the game,” Sheppard says in the doc. “Last year didn’t go exactly as I planned, so this summer was a big summer for me. … I just felt like I took a big leap, and it just gave me confidence all around.”

“Reed is a very talented player. His shooting is definitely his best attribute, but he knows the game,” Rockets assistant coach Royal Ivey adds. “He can read the game, he can make passes. He put in work in the weight room. He’s gotten stronger to take the hits and the bumps. Having some kind of hutzpah when you’re out there, and not being phased from the pressure, is important.

“Because guys are going to speed him up. They’re going to try to test him. But he’s passing those tests with flying colors, right now. … I think Reed can be a star in this league.”

Take a look:

That’s some good stuff. Keep it up, No. 15.