Registration is now open for KSR's Golf Scramble at Lake Cumberland

Kentucky Sports Radio is heading to Lake Cumberland for a golf scramble this September.

Registration is now open for KSR’s annual Somerset Golf Scramble, set for Monday, September 14, at a new location at General Burnside Island Golf Course.

Join the KSR crew of Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, Drew Franklin, Shannon The Dude, Billy Rutledge, Mario Maitland and fellow KSR listeners for a day on one of Kentucky’s premier public golf courses. Whether you’re looking to compete for prizes or just spend the day with the show, it’ll be another opportunity to tee it up with Big Blue Nation.

Spots are on sale now and are expected to fill quickly, so don’t wait to secure your team.

Click here to register. We’ll see you in Somerset on Sept. 14.

Scenes from KSR’s Lexington Golf Scramble

KSR had a great time playing both courses at the University Club in Lexington back in May. It was the best scramble in years of doing it, and the upcoming events in Louisville and Somerset should match the fun. Get in there.