Registration is now open for KSR's Louisville Golf Scramble

Registration is now open for KSR’s 2026 Louisville Golf Scramble. As of 11 a.m. on Monday, sign-ups are live for anyone interested in the show’s second golf scramble of the summer.

This year, the scramble returns to its regular home at GlenOaks Country Club on Monday, August 24. As always, the show will broadcast live from the clubhouse that morning, followed by lunch for the participants and a 1 p.m. shotgun start at GlenOaks.

Join Matt Jones, Ryan Lemond, Drew Franklin, Shannon The Dude, Billy Rutledge, and Mario Maitland for another fun outing, plus swag bags that will include KSR-branded apparel and more.

A limited number of teams will be available, so get in as soon as you can. A waitlist will be available for any teams that open up prior to the scramble.

For questions and sponsorship opportunities, reach out to Morgan McEldowney at [email protected].

Sign up for KSR’s Louisville Golf Scramble at GlenOaks Country Club.

Scense from KSR’s Lexington Golf Scramble

KSR had a great time playing both courses at the University of Club in Lexington a couple of weeks ago. It was the best scramble to date, and the upcoming event in Louisville should pack in more of the same fun.