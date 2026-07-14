Reid Travis is officially OUT for La Familia in The Basketball Tournament

La Familia‘s chances to win The Basketball Tournament — and beat The Ville in their upcoming best-of-three series, more specifically — have taken a slight hit just days ahead of the Kentucky alumni team’s 2026 debut.

Reid Travis, widely expected to be one of the team’s best players this summer, has been ruled OUT of the event. La Familia announced the news ahead of TBT Media Day on Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, we found out just 24 hours before Reid Travis was scheduled to fly to Lexington for The Basketball Tournament that he could no longer compete,” La Familia announced on social media. “We had our first practice Monday and are confident in the group we have. We’re excited to compete in TBT.”

KSR has learned that Travis has suffered a back injury and is unable to compete due to his current health.

The 30-year-old averaged 11.2 points and 7.2 rebounds per outing during his lone season in Lexington back in 2018-29. He spent the first four seasons of his college career at Stanford before transferring to UK as a graduate student.

It’s another missed opportunity with Travis, who was also scheduled to play for La Familia in TBT back in 2024 before later pulling out of the event. That absence was “due to unforeseen professional obligations at the time of their commitment.” The hope was he’d make up for lost time this go-around — and he was excited to join the fun.

“I’m looking forward to being back in Lexington this summer playing in TBT,” Travis said back in May. “It’s going to be a lot of fun seeing familiar faces, seeing the fans. We’ve got a good team. I’m just ready to compete, ready to get back in Rupp. It’s going to be a great tournament and I’m looking forward to seeing you guys soon.”

Now, there is a 6-foot-8, 245-pound hole at the power forward spot for La Familia going into the team’s matchup vs. The Ville on Saturday and beyond.

Bummer.

La Familia TBT Roster 2026