Hello friends. Happy Father’s Day! I hope it’s been treating you well. I’ve celebrated mine by blogging, and frankly, it hasn’t been fun. The dog days of summer have arrived. Not much is happening in the world of Kentucky sports. We are at the end of my notes app with evergreen content ideas, and my family is not happy that I’m still on my computer.

So you know what we’re going to do? Let’s smash that nostalgia button and revisit some of our favorite Kentucky sports memories.

Remember that time John Wall made a mixtape?

If you weren’t around for this time on the internet, it was revolutionary. Everyone has a highlight reel in 2026. Back in 2009, it was reserved for only the best of the best, and John Wall had THE best. It was not the first video I saw on YouTube, but after watching it, I spent a lot more time on the YouTubes. This has 10 million views. Insane.

Remember when Calipari got ejected at Arkansas?

Speaking of Father’s Day, I brought my Dad with me to Bud Walton Arena for the 2020 win at Arkansas. John Calipari likes to say it’s the loudest he’s ever heard an arena. I can confirm. You could not hear the person next to you when Calipari got tossed. They could hear these Kentucky fans cheering from the upper deck when it went silent as the Cats ran away with a win.

Remember That Time Lamar Fumbled?

That was 10 years ago. TEN YEARS!. It still feels like yesterday. If it’s not your favorite Kentucky win over Louisville, it’s in your top three. So, so much fun. I’m not sure if it was intentional to make the thumbnail of the highlight package the fight for the loose ball, but it’s a nice cherry on top.

Remember when we saw a Murder on Live Television?

Clearly, it’s a moment Rock Oliver will never forget. That man saw a ghost when Wille Cauley-Stein chose violence. What’s even better? That guy from Cincinnati actually thought he could jump with Willie in the NCAA Tournament. Big mistake, HUGE.

Remember When Wan’Dale Carried Kentucky to a Citrus Bowl Win?

It’s easy to overlook the insanity of Wan’Dale Robinson‘s brief tenure at Kentucky. After all, we had just seen Lynn Bowden do the unthinkable at quarterback. Watching Wan’Dale break Air Raid records in a Mark Stoops offense isn’t quite as crazy, but it’s awfully close. Not only did he break Craig Yeast’s record in the 10th win of the season, but he also did it while putting the team on his back for the final drive at Camping World Stadium. The cut he made on the 52-yard gain… there’s nothing like it.