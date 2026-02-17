A resilient mentality (and some good instincts) help Mo Dioubate attack the glass

Mo Dioubate isn’t always the tallest player fighting amongst the frontcourt trees of college basketball, but that doesn’t stop him from being one of the toughest rebounders in the SEC.

The 6-foot-7, 215-pound Dioubate averages 4.7 rebounds per game in conference play for the Wildcats. He’s grabbing nearly as many offensive rebounds (2.2 per game) as he is defensive rebounds (2.5) despite playing roughly half of all his team’s minutes (20.4 MPG). Especially when it comes to scooping up his teammates’ misses off the glass, Dioubate tends to gravitate towards loose balls. Per KenPom, he ranks 15th in the SEC in offensive rebounding rate at 12.0 percent, second on Kentucky behind seven-footer Malachi Moreno (12.5 percent).

We’ve seen Dioubate’s ability to grab 50/50 balls show up at key moments this season. Remember the Indiana win? Particularly in Kentucky’s two victories over Tennessee, the New York native helped save the Wildcats without solely having to put points on the board.

During the win in Knoxville on Jan. 17, Dioubate ran after a missed free-throw by Otega Oweh with 35 seconds left in the game. With the Wildcats up just one point, that offensive rebound led to a Denzel Aberdeen bucket that made it a three-point game, ultimately sealing the win for UK. A few weeks later at home against the Volunteers on Feb. 7, this time Kentucky ahead 72-71 with six seconds left, Dioubate secured a Collin Chandler missed free-throw, leading to another scoring opportunity at the stripe for the ‘Cats that eventually locked up another victory.

“It’s a skill, because I’ve done it multiple times in my career,” Dioubate said Monday about having a knack for grabbing timely offensive rebounds. “It’s just reading the ball and having a quicker first step and just being resilient. Just keep going, don’t let anyone stop me. That’s my mentality when I’m down there. Don’t let no one stop me. I read the ball, also. I don’t just go. I go where I think the ball is going to go… It’s off instincts.”

Unsung hero from both Tennessee wins: Mo Dioubate.



Kentucky missed late free throws with just a 1-point lead in both games, but Mo D grabbed the offensive board both times. Easily could have been 0-2 in these games without his energy on the boards. pic.twitter.com/uMk7HQddub — WT – Mo D Enthusiast (@WildcatsTongue) February 10, 2026

Dioubate’s role this season likely wasn’t what he expected when transferring to Kentucky from Alabama after two seasons with the Crimson Tide. He was more involved offensively at Alabama. He came to Lexington with intentions of being a starter, which he was for the first half of the season. But Kentucky doesn’t need scoring from him right now. They need Dioubate to grab rebounds, play defense, and be tougher than everyone else on the floor.

And to his credit, he’s leaned into that.

“I accepted it from the jump, honestly,” Dioubate said of his role at Kentucky. “I just know that’s a part of my game, who I am. Just playing hard and trying to make things happen. It makes me feel good. I got a big responsibility.”

Dioubate could be in store for a big game on Tuesday night when Georgia comes to town. The Bulldogs give up more offensive rebounds than any team in the SEC (13.3 per game). He’ll draw tough defensive assignments, likely splitting reps defending the likes of 6-foot-9 Kanon Catchings (12.8 PPG, 5.0 RPG in SEC) and 6-foot-11 Somto Cyril (9.3 PPG, 4.6 RPG).

Kentucky could use a Motivated Mo against the Bulldogs in a bounce-back opportunity.

Subscribe to the KSR YouTube Channel for press conferences, interviews, original shows, fan features, and exclusive content.