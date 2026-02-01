Respectfully, the technical foul on Mo Dioubate was the worst call in the history of sport

Archaeologists have uncovered traces of sport dating back to Ancient Egypt. Let’s call it around 3000 B.C., when wrestlers grappled in the sand while scribes etched their battles onto tomb walls. Many years later, the Olympic Games were held in Ancient Greece, where competitions were as simple as running the fastest or jumping the farthest. Empires have fallen to these trivial games in their earliest days, and in more recent times, Super Bowls have been won and lost on the goal line.

It’s the sacred timeline of human competition. More than 5,000 years of champions and heartbreak. Gods. Kings. Gladiators. Legends. Millennia of them. Superhuman performances on the grandest stages.

And on Saturday night in Fayetteville, all of those years of sport hit their lowest moment when Mo Dioubate was given a technical foul for… well, historians are still working on that part.

It’s unclear why Dioubate was T’d up. We may never know. But what is clear is that it should be etched into present-day storytelling as the most inexplicable, unfathomable, what-are-you-looking-at whistle since before the invention of the whistle, or even the ball.

May we never see the moral fabric of athletics fall this far again.

Kentucky picks up their 3rd technical of the game.

Arkansas made both free throws to cut into the Wildcats’ second-half lead, then Kentucky was called for another technical foul 20 seconds later, as Roman gods cried into their immortal hands, wondering how such a call could be made with the score that close, in a game of that magnitude.

Thankfully, it held no bearing on the outcome.

Mark Pope talked about the technicals.

Reactions to Doug Shows calling the tech on Dioubate

That technical foul on Mo Dioubate is the worst technical foul that I've EVER seen.



EVER.



Doug Shows should never be allowed to officiate another game after that. Horrendous. — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) February 1, 2026

LOL I better not see Doug Shows working the Final Four this year.

Kentucky has been called for THREE technical fouls in the last 38 seconds of game time.



The Wildcats have four total techs in the game.



pic.twitter.com/VYMrfUmOVt — College Basketball Report (@CBKReport) February 1, 2026

There are no three words in the English language that could conceivably come out of Mo Dioubate's mouth that would justify that as a technical foul. — Justin Rowland (@RowlandRIVALS) February 1, 2026

That's a crazy tech by Doug Shows. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 1, 2026

This is ridiculous. Doug Shows just making this game about himself and affecting

The outcome

The officiating sure was something tonight, but Kentucky overcame it to beat Arkansas 85-77.



The officiating sure was something tonight, but Kentucky overcame it to beat Arkansas 85-77.

Mark Pope says there's stuff to clean up, but he loves his team's fight.