Respectfully, the technical foul on Mo Dioubate was the worst call in the history of sport
Archaeologists have uncovered traces of sport dating back to Ancient Egypt. Let’s call it around 3000 B.C., when wrestlers grappled in the sand while scribes etched their battles onto tomb walls. Many years later, the Olympic Games were held in Ancient Greece, where competitions were as simple as running the fastest or jumping the farthest. Empires have fallen to these trivial games in their earliest days, and in more recent times, Super Bowls have been won and lost on the goal line.
It’s the sacred timeline of human competition. More than 5,000 years of champions and heartbreak. Gods. Kings. Gladiators. Legends. Millennia of them. Superhuman performances on the grandest stages.
And on Saturday night in Fayetteville, all of those years of sport hit their lowest moment when Mo Dioubate was given a technical foul for… well, historians are still working on that part.
Top 10
- 1Breaking
KENTUCKY WINS!
Cats upset Calipari's Hogs 😼
- 2New
Trent Noah
was GREAT vs. Arkansas
- 3New
Ryan Lemond
Epic celebration at KSBar 😂
- 4Hot
UK at Arkansas
Live Updates
- 5
Staff Predictions
UK vs. Arkansas
Get the Daily On3 Newsletter in your inbox every morning
By clicking "Subscribe to Newsletter", I agree to On3's Privacy Notice, Terms, and use of my personal information described therein.
It’s unclear why Dioubate was T’d up. We may never know. But what is clear is that it should be etched into present-day storytelling as the most inexplicable, unfathomable, what-are-you-looking-at whistle since before the invention of the whistle, or even the ball.
May we never see the moral fabric of athletics fall this far again.
Arkansas made both free throws to cut into the Wildcats’ second-half lead, then Kentucky was called for another technical foul 20 seconds later, as Roman gods cried into their immortal hands, wondering how such a call could be made with the score that close, in a game of that magnitude.
Thankfully, it held no bearing on the outcome.
Mark Pope talked about the technicals.
Discuss This Article
Comments have moved.
Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.
KSBoard