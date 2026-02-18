Return of The Dragon? Kahlil Whitney wants to Return to College Basketball

The drama on the court had been magnificent this season, but there’s been just as much college athletics drama in courtrooms. As former college athletes seek additional years of eligibility, former Kentucky Wildcat Kahlil Whitney is ready to get back into the game.

In the college football world, a circus unfolded in Mississippi as Trinidad Chambliss sought out an extra year of eligibility, which he received from a judge. Tennessee fans are impatiently waiting for a ruling on Joey Aguilar‘s status for next fall, which could come any day.

James Nnaji created a stink in the college basketball world when the former No. 31 pick in the NBA Draft returned to play for Baylor. He’s been ineffective for the Bears, which has taken heat off Scott Drew’s program. Charles Bediako received a temporary injunction to play in five games for Alabama before he was eventually sidelined by a judge.

That’s just a short list of the basketball players who are attempting to return to college basketball. Kahlil Whitney wants to enter the mix. He shared on social media that his recruiting is “officially open.”

Recruitment officially open. With NCAA rules continuing to evolve, I’m exploring all options. Looking for the right program ready to take on the reinstatement process. Let’s work💯 — Kahlil Whitney (@KahlilWhitney) February 18, 2026

Whitney was a five-star talent who signed to play for John Calipari in 2019. He started in eight games and appeared in 18 before abruptly leaving the Kentucky basketball program. Whitney played professionally overseas, and this summer returned to play in the TBT with La Familia.

It’s unclear what Whitney’s prospects are for receiving more college eligibility. He only has one season of college hoops under his belt. In January, he turned 25. There are plenty of old guys in college basketball. Would he be too old? It’s anyone’s guess.

It’s been a challenging journey for Whitney, but he received a spark while playing in front of Kentucky fans in the TBT. During a time when rules are flexible for college athletes, he might just get another chance to play college basketball.

