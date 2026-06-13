Rhyne Howard continues to break records in the WNBA
Rhyne Howard is off to the best start of her professional career in 2026. And she continues to set records.
On Thursday, Howard became the fastest and youngest player in WNBA history to make 400 career three-pointers. She hit her 400th triple for the Atlanta Dream in just her 147th career game as a fresh 26-year-old. The former Kentucky women’s basketball star went 5-13 from deep against the New York Liberty to get there. That wasn’t her only major accomplishment this week, though.
During Tuesday’s win over the Chicago Sky, Howard logged 17 points, five assists, three rebounds, and three steals, officially making her the youngest WNBA player ever to record a combined 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals, and 100 blocks. Already a three-time All-Star, she’s on pace to add even more individual trophies to her case later this summer.
After finishing in the top 10 in MVP voting a season ago, Howard is playing arguably the best basketball of her life right now. Through 11 games played, she’s posting career-highs in points (18.5) and steals (3.2, which also leads the league) per game while averaging a career-low 1.5 turnovers per game. Atlanta is sitting on an 8-4 record because of it.
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Howard’s shooting has seen an uptick, too. Her field goal percentage (41.3) and three-point percentage (38.0) are also career-best marks. She’s canning 3.5 three-pointers per outing, another league-leading stat. Just for a refresher, Howard owns four of the top five spots on the Dream’s most made threes in a season list. She hit 102 last season to set the franchise record. She’s on pace to break that mark again in 2026.
With All-Stars Allisha Gray and Angel Reese by her side, Howard has Atlanta dreaming big the rest of the season.
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