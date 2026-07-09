Rhyne Howard named to her fourth WNBA All-Star Game

Rhyne Howard continues to establish herself as one of the best women’s basketball players in the world.

Howard was tabbed as a 2026 WNBA All-Star reserve earlier this week, her fourth All-Star nod in just her fifth professional season. The 26-year-old is coming off a 2025 campaign that saw her finish top 10 in MVP voting, but she’s playing at an even higher level this year for the Atlanta Dream.

Through 20 games, Howard is averaging 18.9 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and a league-leading 2.5 steals in 35.2 minutes per outing. She’s shooting 41.6 percent from the field, 36.8 percent from deep, and 87.8 percent from the free-throw line. Outside of rebounds and assists, all of those numbers are career-highs for the former Kentucky star.

Earlier this season, Howard made history by becoming the fastest and youngest player in WNBA history to make 400 career three-pointers. She hit her 400th triple for the Dream in just her 147th career game. Howard is also officially the youngest WNBA player ever to record a combined 2,500 points, 500 rebounds, 500 assists, 200 steals, and 100 blocks.

Some thought Howard was deserving of a spot as an All-Star starter. In fact, her peers voted her as such. In terms of Eastern Conference guards, Howard ranked second in the player vote behind only Paige Bueckers of the Dallas Wings. But Howard was ranked fourth by the media and ninth by the fans, resulting in her slipping down to a reserve spot. Atlanta is currently 12-9 on the season, sitting in third place in the East.

Howard is one of three Dream players tabbed for this year’s All-Star Game. She joins guard Allisha Gray (4th time) and forward Angel Reese (3rd time) as Atlanta’s selections. The 2026 WNBA All-Star Game will be played in Chicago at the United Center on Saturday, July 25 (8:30 p.m. ET | ABC).